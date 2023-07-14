Dutch Mantell has joked that he would have slapped Triple H if there were many ad breaks during "The Tribal Court" segment on WWE SmackDown.

The aforementioned segment has been drawing rave reviews from fans and has been a monstrous ratings success for the promotion. The Head of the Table pretending to bow down to Jey Uso to crown him as the new Tribal Chief before taking attacking him with a low blow made for great drama.

The added element of Sikoa hinting at wearing the Bloodline Lei and dissension with Reigns also elevated the segment. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell explained that though the drama stretched to more than thirty minutes, it didn't drag.

The WWE veteran also joked that he would have slapped Triple H if the segment had been interrupted by many ad breaks.

"I'm watching this, and I'm like, 'Wow, what a long segment.' But it told such a great story. It told a great story. If they had started taking breaks in it, they would have pissed the people. It would have p*ssed me off. I would have taken a place, flew up there, and slapped Triple H for robbing us and taking a break. But I'm glad it went longer. Because now, people were saying, 'Hope they don't take a break,' and they didn't. So they did a great job with that. I'll hand them that," said Dutch Mantell. [11:18 - 12:02]

Roman Reigns could soon accept Jey Uso's WWE SummerSlam challenge

While Roman Reigns and Sikoa stood tall after the opening segment, Jey Uso had the last laugh as WWE SmackDown went off the air last week.

The 37-year-old attacked The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer with a chair and then challenged the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion for a shot at his title.

The match, sure to be confirmed in the coming days, could headline SummerSlam 2023 next month.

Fans are fully invested in Jey Uso's journey and would love to see him pin Roman Reigns again after Money in the Bank 2023, but this time to end his record-setting title reign.

