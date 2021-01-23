"It would be a part of black history" - Bianca Belair on potentially headlining WrestleMania

Bianca Belair is currently one of the biggest stars of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. At the moment, the former NXT star is engaged in a heated feud with Bayley. Many fans hope that this rivalry will launch Belair into the title picture. If it does, she could challenge Sasha Banks at WrestleMania, and "The EST of WWE" said she'd be honored to have this opportunity.

Bianca Belair has shined throughout her time on WWE SmackDown. She has already clashed with the former champion, and she has even teamed up with the current titleholder. Belair hasn't won a championship yet, but she's aiming to win some gold sooner rather than later.

In a recent interview with Sporting News, Belair discussed her upcoming outing in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She also explained why a WrestleMania match with Banks would be a priceless match for the fans.

"Everything I have approached in WWE, I do it looking for a purpose. When I think about a dream match, Sasha Banks would definitely be at the top of my list. And to think about headlining WrestleMania with Sasha Banks, that would be more than just a match. It’s more than having a great match with an effort to tear the house down. Nah, that’s top-level representation that will go down in the history books for multiple reasons. It gives me goosebumps. That would be a dream come true not just for me, but for many people. That would be a very special night, and I can't even explain what it would mean to me....It would be a part of black history."

Surely, many fans would like to see Belair face Banks at WrestleMania. The battle of "The EST" and "The Boss" would be one for the ages. Belair will try to earn a spot in a title match at "The Showcase of the Immortals" by winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Bianca Belair declared herself as an entrant in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Bianca Belair and Natalya in WWE

Earlier this month, Bianca Belair officially declared that she will compete in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Her rival, Bayley also announced her intentions to take participate in the battle royal.

In last year's Royal Rumble Match, Bianca Belair set a record by eliminating eight women. WWE RAW Superstar Shayna Baszler matched this number later in the bout. But Belair certainly showed the WWE Universe that she's a force to be reckoned with. It will be exciting to see how "The EST of WWE" fares this time around.

