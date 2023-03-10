“It was perfect” - Former WWE Superstar on making history at The Royal Rumble

WWE Superstars have made history during the Royal Rumble match for various reasons.

Whether it's lasting a long time in the bout, finding a unique way to avoid elimination, or being tossed quicker than anyone in history, there are many ways to make history in the Royal Rumble match.

IMPACT Wrestling's Santino Marella was a recent guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his Royal Rumble elimination record, Marella said it was a perfect moment because he knew how to break it.

"I know how to beat the record. I'm the only one that knows how to do it," Santino Marella said. "Well, no one's done it yet. But that's a perfect example of when you're given lemons, you make lemonade. When we were going through the [Royal] Rumble and Dean Malenko was like, Yeah, you're coming out getting eliminated pretty fast. I said, can we try and break the record? He's like, let me get back to you. [The record was] Like two seconds? I think it was Warlord."

The former United States Champion continued:

"And he [Malenko] came back to me and said, 'By the way, you're good on trying to break the record.' So Kane had a huge part in that he had to be there at that moment, right. I've slid under, stood up and I'm gone. I'm going. And he was there. I mean, he was there. Like it was perfect."

Santino Marella on using his WWE name in IMPACT Wrestling

Santino Marella recently returned to professional wrestling for IMPACT and, shockingly, still uses the same name he was known by in WWE.

Marella explained that someone in WWE forgot to renew the trademark, and IMPACT was able to grab it.

"Yeah, so the big thing, I guess in 2021, somebody did not renew the trademark," Santino Marella said. "And as a habit. When IMPACT gets guys that were former WWE guys, they look up the trademarks, they have to come up with a name for me. Well, what can they call me? St. Tino? Or something? [Santino’s real name is Anthony] Anthony? No, nobody wants to see Anthony. I found out, nobody really wants to see Anthony they've in fact disappointed when they see Anthony. But it [Santino] was available, IMPACT grabbed it. And it's great news. I was gonna have a great time anyway. But the fact that I can be Santino Marella and be the genuine article, and not a knockoff, it was just the icing on the cake."

