"It was a perfect place and time" - Chelsea Green reflects on winning her first championship in WWE

Chelsea Green has commented on winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville, stating that it was eight years in the making since the time they met.

The Hot Mess returned to the company at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, and she went on to win her first title just five months later. She and Deville dethroned Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 17 episode of Monday Night RAW to walk out with the gold.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo in a recent interview, Chelsea Green reflected on becoming one-half of the WWE Women'sTag Team Champions, stating it was the perfect time and place.

"I want to tell you that I was overwhelmed with emotion. But honestly, you know my story. Everybody watching this probably knows my story. They've seen the ups and downs. I feel like that was the moment. That was the moment: eight years in the making from the time I met Sonya and nine years in the making from when I started wrestling. That was the moment. It was a perfect place and time. It was the perfect audience. I'm so happy that it was here and now," said Green. (H/T F4Wonline)

Chelsea Green on the positive feedback she's received from fans regarding her gimmick

The Hot Mess portrays a Karen gimmick on TV, as she often asks for the manager during backstage segments, especially with Adam Pearce.

Although she's a heel, many fans like her character. She commented on the positive feedback she's received on social media, stating:

"The funny thing is I don't necessarily know that I came back with this cult following that supported me, but I think slowly but surely, I have gained the fans confidence and the fans love," she said. "Maybe I've just entertained them. I don't know what it is, but I'm okay with that. Whatever it is, I just want to get a reaction when I go out there and I feel like I've been getting it. So, I'm so happy for that."

Chelsea Green and Sonya are yet to defend their titles. It'll be interesting to see who their first challengers will be.

Are you enjoying Chelsea Green's current run in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023