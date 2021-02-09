"Everyone was just so happy" - The New Day on Bianca Belair winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match

Bianca Belair's Royal Rumble win was a huge WWE moment for the star. On the most recent edition of The New Day: Feel The Power podcast, Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston celebrated Bianca Belair's record-breaking win, and they called it a "perfect" moment.

The New Day is one of the most successful stables in WWE history. The three stars have held tag team championships several times, and Kingston is a former WWE Champion. Big E is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. Belair is one of the brightest stars in WWE, and her win in the Royal Rumble Match grants her a championship bout of her choosing at WWE WrestleMania 37.

On the latest episode of The New Day: Feel The Power, the trio reflected on Belair's win in the Royal Rumble Match. Woods explained how he was so happy to see her win the prestigious match, and he said it was an awesome experience.

"It was so cool. Everyone was just so happy. Her and Ripley just like, tearing it up in there. Everything that they did at the end was just like... seeing that just like, warmed my heart. Everybody's putting their all into this, and I know that there were a lot of things people were talking about as far as the Rumble goes, like not having fans there, in person, physically, thinking what is it gonna be like... it was freaking awesome! It was freaking awesome!"

Big E also described the locker room's euphoric reaction to Belair's victory.

"I made myself go find her to explain to her, like I've been here ten years and I have never once seen a pop in the locker room for the finish to a match. Like, if someone's gonna applaud - you know veterans come back and they'll do a match we'll go to gorilla and you know, everyone claps like "great job"...everyone was so happy for her. The genuine like, arms up in the air, screaming that she won. Man, I've never seen that, in the locker room.

Clearly, WWE Royal Rumble was a special night, and the whole locker room was thrilled when Belair emerged victorious.

Kofi Kingston praised the final two of Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley

Kofi Kingston in WWE

Kofi Kingston continued the discussion by heaping praise on the final two women in the Royal Rumble match, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. The former WWE Champion recalled how he watched the battle royal in the locker room with other Superstars, and they were all captivated by the match's conclusion.

"Everyone was just like on the edge of their seat, just sitting there and like, just watching like kids, watching the show, man. It's so hard for us to have that feeling anymore, you know what I'm saying? It's like rare these days... I feel like the pacing of what they were doing in the ring was amazing, going like superfast, then they'd be on the outside of the ring going super slow... It was like a martial arts movie... it was perfect!"

Belair has earned a lot of praise since she won the Royal Rumble Match, and the New Day's compliments are just the latest example. This full episode of The New Day: Feel the Power is available here.