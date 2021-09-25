"It was really best for Roman to be in that role"- Top WWE star on almost joining The Shield

Big E has opened up about being considered to be in The Shield with Roman Reigns and others.

While speaking to Cincy360, the WWE Champion discussed almost getting a spot in The Shield. Big E believes that everything turned out for the best while adding Roman Reigns did a great job as the muscle of the stable.

"I think it worked out the best for all of us. I couldn’t fathom now being a part of The Shield. I’m sure it would’ve been fun. I’m sure it would’ve been enjoyable. I think it was really best for Roman to be in that role as the big dude, the enforcer of that group. That dynamic wouldn’t have felt the same with me being there. It’s hard to fathom that almost a decade ago that for one brief moment I was considered as a possibility to be in that group," said Big E. (H/T The Ring Report)

Roman Reigns did well for himself during his Shield run

As a member of The Shield, Roman Reigns became famous back in 2013-14. His performances at Survivor Series 2013 and Royal Rumble 2014 impressed fans, and it was clear that WWE had a future star in its hands.

Following the implosion of The Shield in mid-2014, Roman Reigns was pushed as a top superstar. He battled various WWE icons in four consecutive WrestleMania headliners over the next four years.

Also Read

Meanwhile, Big E spent a long time on the main roster as a mid-card act. But things took a better turn when he formed The New Day with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in 2014.

Thanks to their popularity and multiple title reigns, the trio was recently named the greatest tag team in WWE history. Following his recent Money in the Bank cash-in on Bobby Lashley, Big E is the current WWE Champion.

Edited by Angana Roy