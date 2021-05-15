"It really caught me by surprise" - WWE Superstar on Hulk Hogan getting booed at WrestleMania 37

Hulk Hogan recently hosted WrestleMania 37. The Hulkster worked alongside fellow Hall of Famer Titus O'Neil, who was inducted this year, winning the Warrior Award.

Recently, O'Neil appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio where he discussed his experience with Hulk Hogan.

Titus O'Neil disclosed that he was a little surprised to hear all the boos Hulk Hogan was receiving. While he did expect there to be some boos, the level that he experienced at WrestleMania 37 was beyond his expectations.

Despite the crowd's reaction, O'Neil felt that Hulk Hogan took the boos and kept going on with the show.

"It really caught me by surprise. I expected some boos, but I didn't expect it to be at that level. To Hulk's credit, he took it in stride and kept going, and um...it was definitely different." said Titus O'Neil.

Hulk Hogan has been under fire for quite some time now due to a racism scandal. The six-time WWE Champion was caught having a racist outburst on tape, which led to him being fired by WWE in 2015.

He was even removed from the Hall of Fame, but was reinstated in 2018 and even made a couple of appearances after that.

Hulk Hogan was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame again as part of The nWo

Hulk Hogan was originally inducted into the Hall of Fame as a singles competitor in 2005. He has now joined the Hall of Fame for a second time as part of The nWo. He was inducted as a part of the Class of 2020.

Hogan was a part of The nWo from 1996-1999 in WCW and even reprised his role as a member of the faction on his second return to WWE. The nWo was inducted into the Hall of Fame for their contributions to professional wrestling as one of the greatest factions in the history of the business.

The nWo and Hulk Hogan's accomplishments were out of this world, and they are now immortalized in pro wrestling history in WWE's Hall of Fame.