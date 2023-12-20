"It really hurt" - Former WWE star never got a phone call from Vince McMahon before family member's Hall of Fame induction (Exclusive)

The former WWE Superstar Shawn Stasiak recently spoke about his father, Stan Stasiak, getting inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Stasiak is a second-generation superstar who competed in both WCW and WWE. His father, Stan, was a renowned heel during the territory days. In fact, Stan Stasiak ended Pedro Morales' historic reign and won the WWE Championship back in 1973. He was inducted into the Legacy wing of the Hall of Fame in 2018.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Stasiak mentioned that he heard of his dad's induction from fans on Twitter. The former star detailed there was no phone call, email, or message from either Vince McMahon or anyone in the WWE office.

"That's how I learned of my father being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. It wasn't a call from Vince [McMahon], it wasn't a call from anyone from the office. Again, not a text, not an email, not a phone call. It was through wrestling fans on Twitter," Shawn Stasiak said. [4:49 - 5:04]

Shawn mentioned that it was very confusing for him to be treated that way by the Stamford-based company he shared a long history with. He recalled being hurt by Vince's attitude towards him.

"My initial reaction was confusion, but at the same time, not really. I was like they wouldn't just put him into the WWE Hall of Fame without notifying me, would they?" Shawn continued, "It really hurt. I was surprised but then I wasn't surprised because just the way I felt my relationship was with that." [5:05 - 5:39]

You can watch the full video below:

Shawn Stasiak wondered if he had to travel to Orlando for WWE's WrestleMania weekend

During the same conversation, Shawn Stasiak recalled wondering if he had to travel to Orlando for his father's WWE Hall of Fame induction.

"To learn that your father was gonna be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame that way, I had questions. I was scratching my head thinking, who's gonna induct him? Do they want me to do this, like get ready in two days?" [4:20 - 4:35]

The 2018 WWE Hall of Fame was headlined by Goldberg, while other stars such as Molly Holly, Hilbilly Jim, Dudley Boyz, Mark Henry, Jeff Jarrett, and Kid Rock also received inductions.

