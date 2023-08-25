"It really was a nightmare" - 38-year-old WWE star recalls initial confrontation with Brock Lesnar

WWE star Cody Rhodes recently spoke about his first run-in with Brock Lesnar the night after WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare failed to finish the story at WrestleMania when Roman Reigns, with the help of his cousins, walked away with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The next night he teamed up with Lesnar to face the Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa, but things took a drastic turn when The Beast Incarnate attacked him even before the match began.

This week on After the Bell, Rhodes detailed how he was at an all-time low after the loss to Roman at WrestleMania 39. He felt like he had disappointed the legion of fans who were backing him:

"Going all the way back to the night after WrestleMania, it was really, truly a nightmare. The most obvious victory, the odds were all in my favor. Literally, the betting odds were all about me leaving WrestleMania as Champion. Then not to get it done and feel let down of course, but also to feel you've let down millions of people. All of this is too much to let into your mind."

He claimed that it felt like a nightmare getting mauled by Lesnar the night after 'Mania:

"Twelve hours later, you're thrust into a whole another scenario. It feels like twelve hours. It feels like from the time I got to RAW, to when RAW went off the air, and I was laying there on those steps, it was really just a nightmare. It really was a nightmare." [From 31:26 - 32:31]

Brock Lesnar endorsed Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam

The personal rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes gave fans a trilogy of hard-hitting, brutal encounters.

All eyes were on the rubber match at SummerSlam after Cody and Brock had one win apiece from their previous matches. The two stars went to war, and finally, Rhodes conquered the Beast.

After the match, the two engaged in a staredown, and Lesnar shook hands with his adversary. The two men hugged in the ring, and Brock acknowledged Cody as a worthy opponent.

