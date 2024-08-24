"It was really symbolic" - 4-time WWE champion details major unscripted moment with Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) etched her name in history books during her stint with the Stamford-based promotion, thanks to her countless memorable performances. Recently, Ronda Rousey spoke highly of The CEO and detailed a major unscripted moment between the two from 2019.

The erstwhile Sasha Banks locked horns with Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2019. After a stellar back-and-forth, The Baddest Woman on The Planet retained her championship. Rousey is a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and one-time RAW Women's Champion. She also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Title during her career.

However, a sign of respect was shown by The Boss despite the defeat. In an interview with Ring The Belle, the former UFC star stated the acknowledgment after the match was unscripted, and the two showcased a sign of respect for each other after their bout.

"I really, really love that one, and not just the match itself, but the emotion and everything that we're able to portray, especially her coming out afterwards, was an unscripted moment. We didn't plan that out or anything like that; it really just spoke volumes to the differences between us and where we were coming from. I think it was really symbolic in a way," Rousey said. (From 10:04 to 10:32)

Sasha Banks and Ronda Rousey are no longer in WWE

In 2022, Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) continued her journey at the top of WWE when she captured the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Naomi. After their win at WrestleMania 38, the two started to appear on Monday Night RAW.

In May 2022, the duo decided to walk out of WWE and left the title with John Laurinaitis. Later, Mercedes Mone went to Japan. Meanwhile, Naomi had a brief stint with TNA Wrestling.

Earlier this year, Naomi returned to the Stamford-based promotion. Elsewhere, Mone signed with All Elite Wrestling. Last year, Ronda Rousey ended her run with the company at SummerSlam 2023.

After losing to Shayna Baszler, The Baddest Woman on The Planet made a few sporadic appearances on the independent circuit. Last month, it was announced she was expecting her second child.

