'It was really towing that line and being way too close to reality'- Former Superstar talks about his controversial WWE character

Former WWE Superstar Marc Julian Copani, better known to fans as Muhammad Hassan, recently talked about portraying the controversial character on-screen.

Muhammad Hassan was one of the most divisive characters on WWE television in the early 2000s, considering the tragic real-life events that were taking place during that time period.

During an appearance on The False Finish, Copani, who portrayed the Arab American man, said that he disagreed with Hassan talking about the current conditions in the country and how he was able to empathize with the Muslim community for being treated ghastly during that timeline.

"I think that the one thing I disagreed with is when the character went from, in my opinion, speaking the truth about current conditions in the United States, and how Islamic people in general were treated based on what happened on 9/11, he [then] started becoming more of a caricature of an Islamic man," Copani said.

He further added that going away from the character's origin did not help the issue, as he ended up being a caricature of an Islamic man.

"And we're taking the character from being a born American, just like you, and you treat me differently, and I'm going to make you pay for it to someone who became more of a caricature of what was happening with fundamental Islam. I did not agree with that. And ultimately, that was the downfall of the character. It was really towing that line and being way too close to reality," Copani added. [ H/T Wrestling Inc ]

Copani's WWE career came to an abrupt end after the television network UPN decided to remove the controversial character from their product.

Former commentator Jonathan Coachman says that Marc Copani was mistreated in WWE

Marc Copani, aka Muhammad Hassan, featured prominently on WWE television during 2004-05.

Former commentator Jonathan Coachman recently took to Twitter and said that some people within the company made Copani's life a living hell.

"I have never felt worse for an incoming talent than this man right here. Certain people (not everyone) made his life a living hell. So glad to see he got out and is doing wonderful it looks like," Coachman shared.

Copani currently works as a high school principal in New York.

What did you make of Marc Copani's comments regarding the Muhammad Hassan character? Let us know in the comments section below.