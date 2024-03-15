"It was a rough day" - Ex-WWE star reflects on being fired after a big announcement she was excited about

WWE announced on September 21 last year that the 2024 Elimination Chamber event would take place in Australia for the first time. Emma expressed her excitement on social media, but was released soon after.

Also known as Tenille Dashwood, the 35-year-old is the first-ever female Aussie WWE Superstar. She returned to the company on the October 28, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where she answered Ronda Rousey's open challenge and was defeated.

Last September, after Elimination Chamber: Perth was announced, Emma took to X to share that it would be a dream of hers to compete at the event. However, 43 minutes later, she revealed that WWE released her.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Emma reflected on being let go by the company after she was excited about potentially competing in her home country of Australia.

"It was a rough day. I will say, since I returned to WWE, it was definitely a thought and a goal of mine to be able to do a big show in my home country, and even just to return there in general on a tour, and it’s something that I did ask many times about when I was there... So it was kind of a surprise when I saw that tweet that there was a show happening there," she said.

"I still hadn’t been told by anyone so then I was like, wow and I just thought, what a dream to be able to wrestle there and then, throughout the next few hours or so, we started hearing that people were getting released and at that point, I mean, I can’t say that — we were basically expecting calls at that point. We were kind of in that position where we thought, we’re probably gonna get released and then we did," she said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Two Australian-born superstars headlined WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

While Emma could not compete at Elimination Chamber in her home country of Australia, three other WWE stars did.

During the kick-off show, Indi Hartwell teamed up with Candice LeRae and challenged The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Although Hartwell didn't win the match, she was still excited about competing in front of her fellow Aussies.

In the main event, Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Championship on the line against Nia Jax. Both women were born in The Land Down Under, and they got to close the show after putting on a good match.

