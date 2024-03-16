Angel and Humberto of Legado Del Fantasma collided with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the LWO on SmackDown this week in a qualifying match for the six-pack challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Championship ladder match at WrestleMania XL.

Cruz Del Toro and Humberto started things off. They went back and forth and the latter tagged in his partner Angel. The two stars hit a double-team move and Angel choked Cruz with the top rope. Angel tagged his partner back in but Humberto got taken out with a kick and a hurricanrana by Del Toro.

The LWO member tagged in his partner Wilde, and they hit Legado Del Fantasma with a double superkick, dropkick, and suicide dive. Cruz Del Toro performed a moonsault in the ring for a two-count. Angel and Humberto slammed Cruz to the mat after tossing him off the top rope.

Del Toro nailed Humberto with a standing Spanish Fly and both stars made the tag. Wilde and Toro hit Angel with a double dropkick and Humberto was nailed with a neckbreaker. Angel ate a superkick and was planted with a tornado DDT.

Expand Tweet

Despite all this, Legado Del Fantasma managed to recover and they hit a double team finishing move to win the match. They will face the team of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate next week on SmackDown in the first bracket of the tournament.

Which do you think will qualify? Sound off in the comments!

Poll : Would you like to see Legado Del Fantasma win the tag titles at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion