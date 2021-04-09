"It ruined me" - Becky Lynch on trying to lose weight for WWE career

Becky Lynch recently spoke with Molly Langmuir of Elle and opened up on an injury that made her stop wrestling in 2006.

Lynch shared a bunch of interesting tidbits from her legendary career as a professional wrestler and talked about an eating disorder that was part of the reason why "The Man" damaged her cranial nerve in 2006.

Becky Lynch stated that she was trying to get a body that would help her get a gig with WWE. Lynch said the company was looking for women who boasted "model-type" bodies.

“I was trying to fit the mold of what they were looking for in the WWE—they were all model types. It ruined me.”

Becky Lynch lost a lot of weight while trying to fit the mold of what Vince McMahon's promotion was looking for in a female wrestler. The eating disorder reached a point where she couldn't wrestle properly and her mind wasn't working clearly as well. Every bump Lynch took hurt her, and she was having a hard time performing in the ring. Lynch had no choice but to stop wrestling.

Becky Lynch later landed a job as a flight attendant for Aer Lingus. She worked there for two and a half years during her six-year hiatus from pro-wrestling.

Becky Lynch would go on to make it big in WWE

Becky Lynch signed a contract with WWE in 2013 and spent about two years in NXT. She made her main roster debut in 2015 and was one of the most popular babyfaces of the women's division at the time.

Lynch remained a mid-card act for a while before finally getting her big break in 2018 when her heel turn at SummerSlam was met with a loud chorus of cheers. "The Man" was born soon after and Becky Lynch eventually became one of the biggest WWE Superstars of the modern era.

She headlined WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey and defeated the duo to become a double Women's Champion. Becky Lynch is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer and will go down as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time.