"It's been over 10 years" - Former WWE Superstar Darren Young reveals he wants to return to NXT

Former WWE Superstar Darren Young, now known to wrestling fans as Fred Rosser, recently revealed that he was in talks to return to the company.

Rosser spent over a decade in WWE. He was a part of the Nexus faction and also teamed up with WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil as the Prime Time Players. Since exiting the company, Fred has found success as a singles star in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He is currently the reigning Strong Openweight Champion.

Speaking on the Under The Ring podcast, Rosser disclosed that he recently had conversations with WWE about a return.

"I always said just because moves aren't being announced doesn't mean moves aren't being made," Rosser said. "[I'm] always talking to WWE about what more can I do, whether it's coaching or coming back to 'NXT' because it's almost like nostalgia. It's been over ten years since I was on 'NXT.' Just imagine me coming to 'NXT' with the Strong Openweight Champion to defend it. To just come through, I don't have to stay."

The 38-year-old added that he would love to bring the current version of himself to NXT and wrestle some of the younger talent.

"Because really my career I was always second, third, fourth. I did my thing as The Nexus as a group. I did my thing as a tag team wrestler. I did my thing with Bob Backlund, 'Make Darren Young Great Again.' Now, 'New Japan Strong.' All eyes on me. So it's time for me to get what's mine and I would love to come through 'NXT' to just wrestle some of the talent there. Again, giving back is so important today so we'll see." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Triple H is pushing WWE into a new era

Vince McMahon shockingly stepped down as CEO in late July and former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was dismissed from the company shortly after.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were announced as the new co-CEOs of the company. Triple H replaced Laurinaitis as EVP of Talent Relations and has since been named Chief Content Officer for the promotion as well.

Since gaining power in the company, Triple H has brought back several released wrestlers, including Bray Wyatt, Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai, and others. Darren Young was released from the company in 2017 and it will be interesting to see if he returns to the promotion one day.

Would you like to see Darren Young return to the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes