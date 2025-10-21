  • home icon
  • "It's absolutely insane" - Current RAW Superstar rips apart WWE's booking of the Tag Team Division 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 21, 2025 16:10 GMT
He has a point (image via WWE)
AJ Styles and Dragon Lee are the new World Tag Team Champions after defeating The Judgment Day last night on WWE RAW.

It seems that while many stars in the back are happy for the new team, one RAW star, by the name of Xavier Woods, has taken to Instagram to rip apart the booking of the Tag Team Division over the past few weeks.

"OK so AJ Styles and Dragon Lee are the new WWE Tag Team Champions and anyone who watches the show could see this was coming considering that The Judgment Day does nothing but argue over chicken tenders and who's coming out for whose matches, but they're not really friends, but they are friends, but they got new music for no reason that doesn't really suit them." he noted.
Woods wasn't done with just ripping apart The Judgment Day; he went on to talk about AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

"AJ Lee are the new Tag Team Champions, it's crazy to me because AJ, who admitted that this is his last year of wrestling he doesn't want the Tag Team Championships. He wants to p*ss off Dominik Mysterio by messing with The Judgment Day so he can get another shot at the Intercontinental Championship....And then Dragon Lee, his tag team partners are the LWO but he consistently does everything he can do to shine without them."
Does Xavier Woods have a point about WWE's booking?

It's interesting that Woods has pulled this up since Lee and Styles have only been a team for a few weeks, and it appears that he could be pushing for a shot at the titles.

Much like the men he's talking about, Woods doesn't actually care about the titles; he just wants a shot at taking them back, and he knows that the best way to do that is by getting under the champion's skin.

Woods is in Italy, but could be back next week on WWE RAW, where he should be forced to face the music for his comments.

