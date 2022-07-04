"It’s already been done"- Brock Lesnar's former rival on his upcoming SummerSlam clash with Roman Reigns 

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently opened up about Brock Lesnar's upcoming clash against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022.

Lesnar and Reigns have faced off on several occasions at this point. The two men recently faced each other at WrestleMania 38, where The Tribal Chief was crowned the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The two arch-rivals are all set to collide once again at The Biggest Party of the Summer in a Last Man Standing Match.

While speaking to NBC Sports Boston, Hall of Famer Kurt Angle stated that Roman Reigns needs to wrestle some new WWE talent.

“Roman Reigns, he needs to wrestle some new talent, some NXT guys, upcoming talent that are very talented, that can match his skill," Angle said.

He also pointed out that fans have seen Reigns vs. Lesnar in the past, and it shouldn't be done "over and over again."

“I have nothing against Brock Lesnar coming back and wrestling Roman Reigns again but it’s already been done, and you don’t want to keep doing that over and over again. You have to make new talent.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Kurt Angle was once Brock Lesnar's biggest rival in WWE

During The Beast Incarnate's first WWE stint in 2002-04, he wrestled some of the biggest superstars of the Ruthless Aggression Era. Lesnar's greatest rival at the time was Kurt Angle, and the duo engaged in a bunch of classic encounters in 2003.

Arguably, their most memorable match took place in the main event of WrestleMania XIX, which saw Lesnar defeating Angle to become a two-time WWE Champion. Months later, the duo met again at SummerSlam 2003. This time around, Angle managed to put Lesnar down to retain the WWE Championship. By March 2004, The Beast Incarnate had parted ways with the company.

𝐈 𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐍𝐎𝐖𝐋𝐄𝐃𝐆𝐄 𝐑𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐑𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐒 @Mitch_WWE Roman Reigns v Brock Lesnar is being advertised as the final chapter of there rivalry at SummerSlam.



“The last match, the last time, the last man standing” Roman Reigns v Brock Lesnar is being advertised as the final chapter of there rivalry at SummerSlam. “The last match, the last time, the last man standing”

Reigns and Lesnar's last outing took place in the main event of WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. It ended with The Head of the Table picking up a big victory and becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Brock Lesnar would want nothing but to defeat The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam and leave with both titles on his shoulder.

