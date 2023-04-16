"It's the most baffling thing I've ever seen" - Jim Cornette bashes WWE for keeping 33-year-old star off TV

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently spoke on the whereabouts of WWE Superstar Lacey Evans.

Evans made a big splash when she debuted on the main roster on December 17, 2018. She soon found herself feuding with Charlotte Flair. However, the match never happened as she went off on maternity leave.

Since her return in April 2022, the 33-year-old star has changed brands and even switched from heel to babyface and back a few times.

In a recent clip from Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran mentioned that he was surprised to see the way WWE has handled Evans. He mentioned that apart from Charlotte and Rhea Ripley, Lacey was the next big potential star.

"She's great, she's got the size, she looks great. She has the demeanor and the facials. She can talk like a b**ch. What a great heel she's been. And then she disappeared again. And stop and start, back and forth. I don't know. I don't know what the problem has been, I don't know why they have stopped and started this girl and gave her umpteen different personalities. It's the most baffling thing I've ever seen," said Jim Cornette.

The wrestling veteran continued:

"She would be a no-brainer of anybody on the WWE female roster. Past Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, Lacey Evans is the one that I would take next trying to figure out something to do with." [From 4:37 - 5:23]

Lacey Evans' last televised WWE match was in a losing effort

The last time Lacey Evans was on TV, she teamed up with Xia Li in a match against Natalya and Shotzi on the March 24 episode of SmackDown.

Evans and Li lost the match and missed out on qualifying for the WrestleMania Showcase Tag Team match.

Since then, the Sassy Southern Belle has been in a couple of dark matches on SmackDown, losing to the likes of Tegan Nox and Shotzi in the process.

