"It’s blasphemy" - Wyatt Sicks questions popular WWE stars' newfound alliance

WWE has done a commendable job of carrying Bray Wyatt's legacy through The Wyatt Sicks on Monday Night RAW. The stable recently questioned the alliance of American Made, which was formed on the tears of the Alpha Academy.

Earlier this year, Chad Gable found new stars on Monday Night RAW and created American Made. Master Gable ditched the Alpha Academy as they constantly went against his wishes and declined whenever the star allowed them to rejoin.

Today, the faction's X (formerly Twitter) account fired a shot at American Made. The message questioned their alliance as it was built on all the injustices Chad Gable caused to Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa.

"a bond forged in the tears of the innocent is not a family. it’s blasphemy."

Recently, Ivy Nile joined American Made on Monday Night RAW when she turned on Maxxine Dupri. The star also picked a win over Dupri on WWE RAW.

Wyatt Sicks' Uncle Howdy will face American Made's Chad Gable on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, The Wyatt Sicks dropped teasers for their return to the Stamford-based promotion. In June 2024, the faction made a glorious debut on WWE RAW and immediately went after Chad Gable.

At the time, Gable tormented Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri every week as the group failed him on different occasions. Later, the faction ditched Master Gable and tried to cut ties with him

Heading into The Biggest Party of The Summer in Ohio, Master Gable aligned with The Creed Brothers. Later, he announced a new name for his faction before facing and losing to The Wyatt Sicks.

After weeks of losing to the eerie group, Chad Gable is set to face Uncle Howdy in a one-on-one match on Monday Night RAW. Howdy, portrayed by Bo Dallas, hasn't competed in the Stamford-based promotion for a while.

