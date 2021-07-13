"It's business"- The Amazing Graysons comment on the recent WWE releases (Exclusive)

WWE cut a significant part of their roster this year, releasing major superstars such as Braun Strowman, Lana, and Buddy Murphy, among other notable names. Most of them are waiting out their non-compete clauses before arriving at their next pro wrestling destinations.

The Amazing Graysons, a tag team comprising of brothers Tommy and JP, who've appeared on WWE RAW and AEW Dark, recently chatted with Sportskeeda Wrestling. You can catch the entire conversation right here:

Elsewhere in the conversation, Tommy and JP Grayson talked about being backstage at WWE RAW, where the latter took on The Viking Raiders in a tag team match and came up short.

They also took the time to compare the backstage atmosphere between AEW and WWE!

The Amazing Graysons are optimistic about the released WWE Superstars!

Tommy Grayson was blunt as he stated "it's business" for WWE when it comes to the recent release spree. JP added the following:

"Yeah, you know, it's more opportunity. I think a lot of those people are talented and they are going to be fine. It's going to be interesting."

Tommy Grayson capped off the conversation by saying:

"It's a company...the wheels keep turning."

In line with what the Amazing Graysons have said, we've already seen Malakai Black, who was once known as Aleister Black, appear in AEW. The former WWE star had a great first showing, and one has to assume that more of his colleagues are on their way to other companies as well.

With a range of options available to these former WWE stars, from IMPACT Wrestling to NJPW, from the NWA to MLW, among other promotions, the future is indeed far from bleak. There's life outside the WWE system, and we'll likely see most of these stars land on their feet.

