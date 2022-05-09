"It's called recovery" -- Bayley calls out WWE fans for rushing her return

WWE Superstar Bayley did not mince her words while addressing fans questioning her absence at WrestleMania Backlash.

Bayley was ruled out of action last year after sustaining a severe injury. The former women's champion has since been on the road to recovery. Several WWE fans assumed that she would finally return at the recently concluded premium live event and voiced their disappointment on social media after the show.

Bayley took the opportunity to remind everyone that she is still recovering and cannot compete inside the ring until she is entirely ready. She demanded that everyone should respect the process.

"Woke up from a nap to see that you idiots still don’t know understand injuries work!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s called recovery!!!!!!!! Rehab!!!!!! Re-model!!!!!!!!!!! Have some respect!," said Bayley.

It is worth noting that she used a mixed font for the words "Recovery," "Rehab," "Re-model," and "Respect." This is a style often used to execute a mocking tone on the Internet.

In a previous tweet, Bayley had stated that one shouldn't rush something that they want to last.

Bayley's potential options in WWE when she returns

Bayley was involved in an intense feud with Bianca Belair before her injury. She will look to reignite that rivalry following her return.

The Role Model would make an interesting addition to RAW, where Belair currently holds the women's championship. Thus, it would be easy to orchestrate a title program between the two superstars familiar with each other.

While the former Hugger has multiple options worth pursuing on WWE RAW, SmackDown needs her more. The Blue brand could use a new name in the title picture, especially a top heel like Bayley, who can go after newly crowned SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The 32-year-old star has confirmed that she is a free agent and is determined to shake things up when she finally makes her much-awaited return. She has also teased feuds with multiple NXT Superstars in the last few months.

Which brand should get Bayley following her return? Let us know in the comments section below.

