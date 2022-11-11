"It's coming with a vengeance"- Twitter explodes after Nikkita Lyons sends an intimidating message to her former tag team partner

Wrestling fans reacted to Nikkita Lyons' message to her former tag team partner Zoey Stark.

On the most recent episode of NXT, Stark and Lyons faced Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. Eventually, Carter and Chance defeated Lyons and Stark to retain their title.

Following the conclusion of the match, Zoey attacked her tag team partner, thus hinting at an upcoming feud between the two superstars.

Taking to Twitter, Lyons recently sent out a strong message to her former tag team partner as she wrote:

"Karma is a b*tch just like you."

The WWE Universe went berserk after Stark's attack on Nikkita and demanded a match between the two women. Most of the fans backed Lyons as they showed their support for her.

Booker T praises Nikkita Lyons for her incredible performance on NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T heaped praise on NXT star Nikkita for her incredible performance.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T recalled that someone like Nikkita would have been called a brick house back in the day. He further added that he is excited about Lyons' future and will be pushing her to the next level.

"Nikkita Lyons is what we used to call back in the day a brick house," said Booker T. "You can huff and puff, but you ain't about to blow this house down. I'm serious, Nikkita Lyons definitely, I'm looking forward to being there and pushing her to that next level."

It will be interesting to see where Nikkita and Zoey's rivalry goes in the near future. Will Lyons be able to earn the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship anytime soon?

