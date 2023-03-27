"It’s been so cool to see it up close and personal " - Booker T on two-time champion's success in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on the success of Roxanne Perez in NXT.

Before joining the developmental brand, the NXT Women's Champion trained in the six-time world champion's Reality of Wrestling school. Perez went on to become the inaugural ROH Women's Champion, and after joining NXT, she became a Women's Tag Team and NXT Women's Champion. The youngster successfully defended the title against Meiko Satomura recently, she suddenly collapsed after the match.

During a recent interview with The Ringer, Booker T heaped praise on Roxanne Perez's meteoric rise in NXT. He also shared that it's been cool to watch it up close, as he serves as a commentator for the developmental brand.

“She’s been amazing as far as catching that rocket, lightning-in-a-bottle effect,” Booker T said. “It’s been so cool to see it up close and personal as well, being here at NXT, so it’s been awesome. … She did catch on pretty quick. She started at Fantasy Camp. … It’s a five-hour day, and you get a chance to test your mettle. She was only 16 years old when she did that, and she was like a natural. She definitely was rapid as far as someone that young picking the business up so quickly," said Booker.

Booker T on Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver

During WrestleMania weekend, Carmelo Hayes will challenge Bron Breakker for the coveted NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver.

Booker T hyped up the upcoming match by praising both stars and describing them as the pillars of NXT.

"Those two guys, Carmelo and Bron Breakker, they are the pillars here in NXT. And to see those two mix it up one-on-one for the first time, it’s going to be awesome, man. So I hope they’re ready. Like I say, preparation is the only luck they’re ever going to have. … When you have a moment, it could be there; in the next moment, it could be gone just like that. So take advantage of it.”

Bron Breakker has been NXT Champion for a long time now. Carmelo has never held the gold before, so it'll be interesting to see how things pan out at the event.

