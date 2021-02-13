"It's very cool to see how it's going right now" - WWE Star Finn Balor comments on the Bullet Club

Before he came to WWE, Finn Balor made his name in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he worked under the name Prince Devitt. Balor famously formed the Bullet Club, one of the most recognizable groups in modern professional wrestling history.

Finn Balor is the reigning NXT Champion, and he is a former WWE Universal Champion. He is a fan-favorite star on the black-and-gold brand, but many fans still fondly look back on his time with the Bullet Club in NJPW.

In a recent interview with Graham 'GSM' Matthews of Bleacher Report, Finn Balor commented on Bullet Club and its current situation. Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers have reunited the stable on AEW and IMPACT programming.

"I think it's something that's really stood the test of time, and it's a credit to not only the original generation of myself, Gallows, Anderson, Tama and Fale, but also the guys who came in after us, whether it was Adam Cole, Kenny Omega and AJ. It's something that I feel has grown, has transitioned, and people have kinda attached to it and bonded with it. That's something that has developed over the years in different forms, so for me it's very cool to see how it's going right now."

During his time in WWE, Balor has taken to social media and teased fans about a possible Bullet Club formation in WWE multiple times.

WWE has attempted to form different iterations of the faction under different names such as "The OC" and "The Club". But due to copyright issues, Balor was never able to wrestle as a member of the Bullet Club name again.

Although it can be argued that WWE missed the boat on the possibility of creating a proper Bullet Club-inspired faction, it's not to late to try again. Finn Balor and AJ Styles used to be prominent members of the group, so they could join forces and make a new club in WWE.

Finn Balor is defend his NXT title against Pete Dunne this Sunday at WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day

Finn Balor with the NXT Championship

Advertisement

Finn Balor's reign as the NXT Champion has been hamstrung by injuries, but he has successfully defended the title twice. He defeated Kyle O'Reilly in two remarkable matches to retain the title. Now, he's preparing for a new challenger.

Balor will defend the title against Pete Dunne this Sunday at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day.

This won’t be a passing of the torch, this will be a burning of the bridges pic.twitter.com/zd6Hf1aO5w — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 11, 2021

If Balor retains the title, he'll have to shift gears and prepare to potentially face Karrion Kross or Edge in the near future.