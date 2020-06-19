"It's crazy back there." - Zack Ryder on having to work in WWE

Zack Ryder has been in WWE for a long time and has been forced to go through a lot there.

It is not easy at all to get things changed in WWE.

Zack Ryder was among the WWE Superstars released from the company in April. When the announcement came that WWE was releasing a number of Superstars, there was a lot of shock about top Superstars being among them. While some of the Superstars have since worked with WWE like Kurt Angle, or been re-signed by the company altogether, like Drake Maverick, Zack Ryder remains a free agent.

Recently, during an interview with Konnan on his podcast, Keeping it 100 with Konnan, Zack Ryder opened up about working in WWE and how he always had to work from a script.

Zack Ryder on working in WWE with a script

Something that is known to most WWE fans is the fact that WWE has a script which their wrestlers have to follow and for a lot of them, they don't have the chance to change any of it and have to follow it.

Zack Ryder opened up saying he was always one of the people who would get a script and never be able to change what he had to say. While he could change some of the wording, the content of the script was something that he was forced to say.

Zack Ryder went on to reveal that it was possible to go to Vince McMahon and get the script changed, but it was never easy because there was always a line of people who were trying to get in to meet the WWE Chairman.

"I was always the guy who would get a script. I never had the leverage to be able to change what I want to say. Of course, you can change some of the wording. Sometimes, I would say I would never say this. But for the most part, there is a script, there is a writer and that’s it. Could you go to Vince and get it changed? Yes, you can. It’s not that easy. There is usually a line of people trying to get in and get things changed or get things approved. It’s crazy back there. It’s not relaxed. The show is sometimes changing while the show is going on.”