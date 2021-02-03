"It's crazy" - Bianca Belair on making history at the Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair became the fourth woman to win the Royal Rumble this weekend, and her win was historic.

As well as being the first Iron Woman to win the Royal Rumble, and beat the Iron Woman time for every Royal Rumble so far, Bianca Belair was the first African-American woman to win the match. She is only the second person of African-American descent to win any Royal Rumble after The Rock won in 2000.

Reflecting on the history that she made over the weekend, Bianca Belair said:

"It's crazy. I didn't know that fact until I got backstage and Kayla actually told me. It's crazy that I never ever saw myself in this position and I'm here now and creating history in the process of just trying to be me and trying to go after my goals and in the process, I'm creating history. Being a part of representation, it's an amazing feeling. It's one thing to win the Royal Rumble and get your tickets to WrestleMania, but it's another thing to add even more purpose to it while you're doing it. It's amazing."

Bianca Belair also discussed her reaction to her Royal Rumble win

Later in the same interview, Bianca Belair opened up on what it was like to win the Women's Royal Rumble match, and what was going through her head when she was in the ring.

"When I won, I was in a moment of 'I just won the entire Royal Rumble, 30 women in the ring and I'm the last one standing,' that moment just hit me up like 'oh my god, I just won the Royal Rumble and I'm celebrating that.' And then looking over and seeing the WrestleMania sign, it hit me a couple of seconds later I was like, 'Oh, wait, you're going to WrestleMania,' it hit me at two different times and it was like a wave of emotions."

