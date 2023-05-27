"It's so cringe", "It's NASTY work lol" - Fans very unhappy with WWE making changes to top star's appearance on SmackDown

WWE has often changed the crowd's reaction to some superstars to make sure that their narrative for the star is pushed. This week's episode of SmackDown was no different. Fans spotted during the show that LA Knight's segment had a lot of piped-in boos at a time when the crowd was actually cheering for him.

During Roman Reigns' babyface run, cheers were piped in during his segments regularly to make him look like more of a face and hide the fact that he was unpopular at that time. LA Knight has been receiving similar but opposite treatment.

Despite being massively over with the WWE Universe, the star has been losing continuously.

This week, WWE appeared to try and push their agenda of him as a heel during his SmackDown match against Rick Boogs. There were piped-in boos when he appeared despite there being an audible cheer. Fans spotted the moment and shared about it on Twitter, with one fan calling the piped-in boos for LA Knight "disgusting work."

Some fans pointed out that the pop that Knight got was still audible before the piped-in boos kicked in. They pointed out that it was funny that WWE was doing such a bad job at trying to cover it up. Some fans also called it "nasty," saying that it made no sense when he was the most over person on the show.

Fans didn't enjoy it, to say the least. They pointed out how it was "cringe" of WWE to do that, while others said that it was weird when Knight was still being audibly cheered.

Overall, fans were very unhappy at the fact that the crowd noises were included in his appearance, trying to "force" them to "accept him as a heel."

LA Knight got a big win this week on WWE SmackDown

Whatever the case, Knight has not had the strongest showing on events. With several losses in big matches, the star has not really gathered much momentum. On top of that, when it looked like he was being put in the tag division, fans were not really happy. Now, though, there's some good news.

This week Knight beat Rick Boogs after teaming up with him last week. This appeared to put him over a bit more in his feud with the Street Profits. It remains to be seen how this feud continues and if Knight can come out of this looking better than ever. He is slated to face Montez Ford in Money in the Bank qualification match.

