"It’s about damn time I get a heads up" - 40-year-old WWE Superstar is pushing for a match at WrestleMania

WWE's WrestleMania event is less than three weeks away, and while there are a number of matches already official on the card, there are a few stars who could be set to miss out.

LA Knight was part of a headline match against Bray Wyatt back at the Royal Rumble event but has been underutilized on SmackDown since. Despite rumors that he is set to be pushed by the creative team, Knight doesn't have a match or a feud heading into WrestleMania, so he has taken to Twitter to call out WWE and make it clear that he's done waiting.

LA Knight @RealLAKnight EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting https://t.co/uW4LmBdmdD

WrestleMania 39 will take place in LA, and as he has stated several times, on and off-screen, it does seem strange not to have LA Knight wrestling in the city he is named after.

However, there is still plenty of time for Knight to be booked into a match for the show or even plan a segment involving him.

LA Knight is expected to be pushed following WWE WrestleMania

Xero News @NewsXero



Knight is due a big segment at Mania which will be the start of the push.



Lots in WWE feel Finn Balor… LA Knight will be getting pushed after WrestleMania,including title opportunities in the future, he is still a name that is definitely discussed for MITB later this year.Knight is due a big segment at Mania which will be the start of the push.Lots in WWE feel Finn Balor… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… LA Knight will be getting pushed after WrestleMania,including title opportunities in the future, he is still a name that is definitely discussed for MITB later this year.Knight is due a big segment at Mania which will be the start of the push.Lots in WWE feel Finn Balor… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

LA Knight is expected to be pushed after WrestleMania Hollywood if he is not on the event's card. A report from Xero News has stated that his name has been discussed by WWE as a potential winner of the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank match.

Knight has been a popular star on SmackDown since leaving Maximum Male Models and reverting to his LA Knight gimmick after being known as Max Dupri for several months.

Knight's feud with Bray Wyatt showed fans what he was capable of, and he's now expected to be pushed into a decent position on the SmackDown roster before the end of 2023.

Do you think LA Knight will win the Money in the Bank contract in the United Kingdom in 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

