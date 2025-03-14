"It's desperate times" - The Judgment Day is collapsing, says star; new member still not happening 

The Judgment Day appears to be nearing its end as the group is collapsing. Now, a member has spoken about what's needed.

Chris Van Vliet interviewed JD McDonagh on INSIGHT. He discussed the group and its recent collapse.

CVV asked JD McDonagh what was happening with The Judgment Day and why it looked like they were collapsing right now. McDonagh acknowledged it was happening and revealed the reason, saying they needed him. He said he was the glue holding them together. He said he didn't know what happened when he was not there. He then went on to say that adding a new member was not going to happen.

"They need me. It's desperate times... Drama, politics, looks like I was the glue holding them together... What happened? I don't know. People started talking about new members now, you got heat with me. It took me six months to get into Judgment Day, and you just want to throw the doors open?" (11:16 - 11:45)

JD McDonagh said Judgment Day didn't need a new member and would return to ensure they were at full strength. He added that thanks to the Women's Tag Team Championship, they already had gold back in the club.

"I don't think we need them. When I get back, and we're back to full strength, let's see where the land is... We got gold back on the clubhouse wall now." (11:50 - 12:00)

It remains to be seen when the star will return.

Please credit INSIGHTS with Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes for this article.

