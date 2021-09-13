"It's difficult" – Kurt Angle reveals why WWE tours were not great

Kurt Angle has revealed why he did not enjoy international tours a lot during the final year of his first tenure with WWE. The Hall Of Famer claims they were brutal as there was so much wear and tear on his body and mind after every tour.

WWE loves traveling around the world to host shows in different countries. The company has European tours and also goes to Mexico and Canada when chances come up.

Kurt Angle was not a big fan of those tours as there were so many and without a decent gap in between. The former WWE Superstar added it was tough to take for his body and mind, leading to many injuries. He said on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show:

"No, it's difficult. You're changing time zones, you're not getting much sleep. You know, you're not to be able to get comfortable. It's really tough to travel, all these different dates and so close together. We were, we're traveling to international that year, quite a bit. Every couple of weeks; We're going somewhere. And it was really brutal. It was a very difficult time in my life. Because all that travel was just so much, so much wear and tear on my body and my mind."

Kurt Angle on WWE tours to Mexico

While international travel gave Kurt Angle sleepless nights due to time zone changes, trips to Mexico were not great for a different reason. The former WWE Superstar claims the money was good while touring the neighboring country, but it wasn't great because of the exchange rates.

"Well drawing 10,000 fans that's pretty impressive. Yes. But the money wasn't that great. You know when you look at the value of money in Mexico the pesos compared to the American dollar you know, it's a huge difference so you know, when you're going to Mexico you're gonna make good money, not great money. But you know, it's doable, and you know that in your mind," said Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle retired from WWE in 2019 after losing his final in-ring match to Baron Corbin. He had a backstage role with the company after retiring but was let go last year as part of the budget cuts in April 2020.

