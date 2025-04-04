"It's dumb" – Liv Morgan addresses Dominik Mysterio vs. Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan is Dominik Mysterio's on-screen WWE girlfriend after stealing her fellow Judgment Day member from Rhea Ripley in 2024. In an exclusive interview, the Women's Tag Team Champion explained why the idea of Mysterio facing Ripley is "dumb."

Morgan has been involved in a bitter rivalry with Ripley over the last year. Many fans speculated that the storyline could lead to The Eradicator going one-on-one with Mysterio in an intergender match one day. However, Morgan dislikes the fantasy-booking idea.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, she immediately shot down the possibility of the match ever happening.

"No, it's dumb," Morgan said, while Mysterio added, "I don't wanna see that. Why would anyone wanna see that? She beat Rhea already like three times." [2:30 – 2:37]

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan lost a mixed tag team match against Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley at Bash in Berlin in August 2024. Almost eight months later, Morgan sees no reason why a one-on-one contest should take place:

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally." [2:38 – 3:04]

Watch the video above to hear Morgan and Mysterio's take on several topics, including John Cena's heel turn and Paige's free-agent status.

Liv Morgan denies Dominik Mysterio wanted Rhea Ripley back on WWE RAW

On January 6, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan on RAW's Netflix premiere to recapture the Women's World Championship. Following the match, the Aussie attacked Dominik Mysterio after he tried to hug her.

Morgan clarified that her storyline partner did not want to reconcile with Ripley. Instead, he was attempting to lure her in before taking the Women's World Championship.

"That's not what he was doing," Morgan continued. "That's not what he was doing. Maybe you're not the brightest bulb, but I feel like it was very, very, very obvious that he was sneaking behind her to grab my Women's World Championship back and, for some reason, you interpreted it wrongly. Maybe it's because it's what you wanted him to do because you like Rhea, but that just wasn't the case." [3:15 – 3:47]

Since that match, Morgan has won the Women's Tag Team Championship from Bianca Belair and Naomi with Raquel Rodriguez. Ripley, meanwhile, lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY.

