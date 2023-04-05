"It’s earth-shattering" - SmackDown star reflects on her WWE release 

Valhalla, formely known as Sarah Logan, has opened up about her release from WWE and how she felt about it.

She was let go by the company in April 2020, alongside numerous other talent, due to budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SmackDown star returned to the wrestling juggernaut last year under the Triple H regime. She serves as a valet for Erik and Ivar of the Viking Raiders on the blue brand.

During an interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Valhalla described her release as earth-shattering.

"Getting that news that you’ve been released is always heart-shattering. I'm a wrestler through and through. I did it for five years before I even came to WWE. I wasn’t in some other profession that just landed me in WWE. So, when you get that call... it’s earth-shattering."

She added that she's now right where she belongs with The Viking Raiders:

"But looking at it from where I’m standing now, I got released, but we shuttered our farm, I had our son, and now I’m back with the boys… That’s like a storybook. So it just makes me, again, reiterate that we’re doing exactly what we’re supposed to be doing and the Gods are showing us that by giving us all these opportunities," she said.

Valhalla on what she wants to accomplish in WWE

Valhalla last competed in WWE during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, which Ronda Rousey won. She's yet to have a match on TV since returning to the company and undergoing a character change.

When asked what's on her mind for next year as she moves forward, Valhalla stated:

"Whatever the gods will us to do. We will literally do whatever they say now, because it has been so fruitful that we've been listening."

The Viking Raiders competed in the tag team showcase match at WrestleMania 39. Valhalla accompanied them. Despite the team's efforts, The Street Profits won the bout.

