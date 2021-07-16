"It's such an emotional time" - Natalya on the return of the WWE Universe [Exclusive]

On Friday night, the WWE Universe returns to SmackDown for the first time in well over a year. For Natalya, this moment can't come soon enough.

Natalya sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino ahead of Money in the Bank to discuss all things WWE. When the return of the fans was brought up, Natalya expressed great excitement to perform in front of a crowd again.

"I mean, we haven't had a show with fans since Wrestlemania," Natalya began. "And for me, that was such an emotional time to actually to be there after 16 months of not performing in front of fans. When I look back at WrestleMania, and at that point, it was over a year. So now we're just so excited, like it's such an emotional time. It's such a special time. It's just like everybody just wanted this so much we all wanted to get back. There's just nothing like performing in front of a live crowd."

Always great to get to talk to the #BOAT! Even if my work WiFi failed me again... *womp womp*



Hear\see my full chat with Nattie tomorrow on @ESPN1530 and @SKWrestling_ on the InSide Kradle! #RAWCincy #MITB #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/cy13TPGSb7 — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) July 14, 2021

Natalya believes SmackDown will feel like Christmas in July

While WWE continued through the pandemic with the ThunderDome, Natalya believes nothing can replace performing in front of the fans in person.

"Of course, in WWE, we did whatever it takes over the last 16 months," Natalya continued. "We had our virtual audience, we kept going. We kept moving, we kept pushing through. But to have them back in person? I'm so excited for Houston, I can't wait, it's just gonna be so special. I feel like it's Christmas in July."

Are you excited for WWE SmackDown tomorrow? What kind of surprises do you expect from WWE this weekend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Sportskeeda and leave a link back to this article for the transcription.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Alan John