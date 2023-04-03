"It's not fast food. We're giving you the good stuff" - Roman Reigns after crushing Cody Rhodes' dreams at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been at the top of the mountain for nearly three years. However, The Tribal Chief believes he's just getting started.

Reigns faced perhaps the biggest challenge of his ongoing title run at WrestleMania 39, where he took on an undefeated Cody Rhodes in the main event. However, the Head of the Table was able to reign supreme once again with an assist from Solo Sikoa.

Speaking about his title reign in the post-show press conference, Roman Reigns stressed that he's just in the "third innings" of the historic run and has just "scratched the surface" so far.

"We're in the third inning. If this is baseball, we're just in the third inning man. There's so much left to do. We've said it for a long time, we're just scratching the surface. I said a month after I came back in 2020 that we're gonna change the whole game. We're not gonna follow suit, we're not gonna run it like TikTok, or like a YouTube short. We're gonna have to expand you people. We're gonna have to open your attention span."

The Tribal Chief went on to claim that he was giving fans the "good stuff."

"You're gonna have to pay attention for longer than 20 seconds because that's what we do. This isn't McDonald's, this isn't Burger King, it's not fast food. We're giving you the good stuff." [14:00 - 14:35]

Roman Reigns could reach 1000 days as champion after his victory at WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is currently amidst one of the most dominant title reigns in WWE history. The Tribal Chief has held the Universal Championship for over 900 days in addition to winning the WWE Title last year.

While many expected him to drop the title at WrestleMania 39, The Head of the Table once again proved why he belongs at the top of the food chain. With Cody Rhodes missing his chance to dethrone Reigns, one has to wonder who can finally take down The Bloodline leader.

However, before that can happen, Reigns could go on to have a 1000-day reign as the Universal Champion and dethrone Pedro Morales (1027 days) to become the fourth longest-reigning world champion in history.

Roman Reigns is already working a limited schedule and is unlikely to be present on RAW tomorrow night. Fans can expect his next feud to start after he makes his return to TV programming.

Who do you think The Tribal Chief should face next in WWE? Sound off below in the comments section.

