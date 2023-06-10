"It’s the female version of Roman’s belt" - Fans react to Asuka's new WWE Women's Championship belt on SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Asuka was presented with a new WWE Women's Championship belt by Adam Pearce. Wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new title, with several people mentioning that it looks similar to Roman Reigns' new belt.

At Night of Champions 2023, The Empress of Tomorrow defeated Bianca Belair to win the RAW Women's Championship, ending The EST of WWE's 419-day reign. Since she was part of the blue brand, the title was retired this past Friday night, and she was handed a new women's title.

The new belt looks the same as her previous title, but the main plate was gold instead of red, and the bottom text read "Undisputed Women's Champion."

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns was also presented with a new belt, which also had a gold main plate. His title also included the word "Undisputed." After Adam Pearce unveiled Asuka's new Women's Championship, wrestling fans flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts in a series of tweets.

Victor Taylor Perry @wallflowerperry Wait, not this new championship being just like Roman’s. Lol Wait, not this new championship being just like Roman’s. Lol 😫

Wynxital @TheLynxital They fr just copied and pasted the title they gave Roman and made the strap white and said new women’s championship They fr just copied and pasted the title they gave Roman and made the strap white and said new women’s championship

iBeast @ibeastIess THE NEW WOMEN'S TITLE IS BEAUTIFUL WTFFFFFFFFF THE NEW WOMEN'S TITLE IS BEAUTIFUL WTFFFFFFFFF https://t.co/6lYgjvPUeZ

Hunter 🤘🏻 @xBlackStarPunkx Asuka’s new Women’s Championship is.. disappointing. It’s just Roman’s new Undisputed Title- just downsized and given a white strap. #SmackDown Asuka’s new Women’s Championship is.. disappointing. It’s just Roman’s new Undisputed Title- just downsized and given a white strap. #SmackDown

Asuka's first challenger for the WWE Women's Championship has been announced

After the Empress of Tomorrow was presented with the new title, she was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair. The Queen immediately challenged Asuka to a match for the new title before things got physical.

Later on in the show, it was announced that Charlotte Flair will challenge the Champion for the new title in three weeks on SmackDown.

During a backstage segment, Bianca Belair was informed by Adam Pearce that she'll get her rematch against Asuka. She was the RAW Women's Champion for a very long time, and she didn't lose the title clean at Night of Champions, as she was blinded with the blue mist.

The Women's Money in the Bank contract will be on the line in a few weeks, and the winner can cash in the contract any place and anytime. They could end up cashing in on Asuka. It's possible that a triple-threat match between all three stars could take place at the upcoming Premium Live Event in London, England.

It was also revealed during the blue brand that Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey will face Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre in a unification match for NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in two weeks.

Do you think Charlotte Flair will dethrone the Empress of Tomorrow to win the WWE Women's Title? Sound off in the comments below!

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes