"It's freaking mediocrity" - Ex-writer slams Triple H and Shawn Michaels following WWE Draft 2024

WWE received criticism from fans for the recent edition of the annual Draft. A former writer recently slammed Triple H and Shawn Michaels' booking decisions following the event.

Vince Russo has previously been vocal about certain stars and how they fail to stand out in the product. Lately, the former writer expressed his opinion as he was unhappy with the annual WWE Draft under Triple H and Shawn Michaels' creative leadership, respectively.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, the former writer slammed Triple H and Shawn Michaels' booking decisions behind the recent Draft. He believes the roster is filled with mediocrity and stars won't get over on the main roster as they lack the "IT" factor:

"Bro, if you can't look at people at this point in your career and say they don't have the IT factor, they look like everybody else, and they're never going to get over, what have you learned in the last thirty years, Shawn? (From 2:00 to 2:20)

The former writer also compared the product's draft with drafts from other sports:

"Look up any sport in the world; what sport brings up mediocrity? What sport brings mediocrity to the main roster? You're either great and making the team, or you're not. It's freaking mediocrity after mediocrity after mediocrity of all these people (...) I don't understand the system. We're bringing mediocrity; we keep adding to the numbers, and nobody ever gets over." (From 3:00 to 3:50)

Several NXT stars were moved to the main roster following WWE Draft 2024

After Vince McMahon's departure, Triple H took over the main roster, and Shawn Michaels continued to guide the superstars of tomorrow on WWE's developmental brand. Both stars have created a smooth and stable flow between the brands as their creative leaders.

During the annual WWE Draft, notable names from the white and gold brand received their main roster call-ups. Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes, Kiana James, Blair Davenport, Dijak, and Lyra Valkyria are moving up the ladder in the Stamford-based promotion.

These stars have maxed out their potential on the developmental brand, whether winning championships or performing inside the square circle. It will be interesting to see what the management has in mind for the new stars on WWE's main roster.

What are your thoughts on Draft 2024? Sound off!

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback