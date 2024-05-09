"It's going to be so good" - Popular female WWE star jokingly vows to cut a promo on Cody Rhodes

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes started a new chapter in the promotion after WrestleMania XL. However, a popular female star jokingly vowed to cut a promo on The American Nightmare after he brought a line from her past.

Cody Rhodes' earth-shattering return to Titanland opened the doors for more stars to join the company after leaving All Elite Wrestling. One such star was Jade Cargill, who has been a storm in the women's division since her arrival under Triple H's regime.

Speaking on the Ringside Podcast, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion spoke about Cody Rhodes. During their conversation, Cargill jokingly vowed to cut a promo on the star after he brought Brandi Rhodes' iconic "it's open mic night" line from AEW, which she used on Jade Cargill.

"Next time, they hand me the mic, and hopefully I don't get a fine, I would love to. Let me tell you, one day, I do like a behind-the-scenes or whatever documentary on that. I promise you, it's going to be good. It's going to be so good (...) I have my moment, let him have his moment. He's the champ. He's the man right now. He's the face of our company. When it's my time, it's coming, just get ready for that." [From 12:05 to 12:40]

Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill have crossed paths before their current WWE run

After leaving WWE for the first time, Cody became a key figure in creating All Elite Wrestling alongside The Elite and Tony Khan in Jacksonville. The second-generation star solidified himself on the independent circuit and became a notable name in professional wrestling.

During their time in Jacksonville, Cody and Brandi Rhodes worked together against Jade Cargill and Shaquille O'Neal. After interrupting Cody on numerous occasions, Brandi stepped up and took out Cargill, which led to a mixed tag-team match.

During one of their promos, Brandi Rhodes dropped her iconic line on Jade Cargill, and Cody Rhodes ended up using the same line on Friday Night SmackDown in April 2024.

