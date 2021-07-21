"It's not going to be MVP" - Major problem with Goldberg's RAW segment with Bobby Lashley revealed

All the rumors heading into Money in the Bank week turned out to be accurate as WWE unveiled Goldberg as Bobby Lashley's SummerSlam opponent on the RAW episode after the pay-per-view.

Vince McMahon has gone back to his tried-and-tested draw with Goldberg, and the battle of WWE's powerhouses for the red brand's world championship will be one of the marquee matches on the SummerSlam card.

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley had a brief staredown during this week's RAW but MVP stopped the situation from escalating into an all-out fistfight.

Vince Russo dissected the segment on the latest Legion of RAW episode and pointed out a notable flaw. The former WWE head writer said that the angle didn't seem believable with MVP acting as the enforcer. Bobby Lashley and Goldberg are massive individuals who can easily overpower the Hurt Business leader.

Russo felt MVP couldn't realistically stop Lashley and Goldberg from tearing each other apart.

Here's what Russo pointed out during Monday Night RAW's breakdown with Dr. Chris Featherstone:

"I hate to keep bringing it up, but in this scene, I'm sorry, MVP isn't going to separate these two guys if they want to go. You are going to need to unload the entire locker room. It's not going to be MVP. It's stuff like that; come on guys, like, please do this the right way. MVP ain't going to stop these guys from ripping each other up."

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley's SummerSlam feud

You don't belong in the same world as me, let alone the same ring. Get that close again, @The305MVP won't be able to hold me back.



No thanks, old man.



#WWERaw @WWE pic.twitter.com/OcIL2e9j6t — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 20, 2021

WWE officials had several options on the table but have chosen to go ahead with Goldberg as the #1 contender for the WWE Championship.

Bobby Lashley and Goldberg's titanic SummerSlam program has already garnered a good amount of traction for the WWE despite polarizing fan reactions to the former Universal Champion's return.

What are your opinions on Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley? Are you excited about the match, or do you have a better alternative in mind? Let us know in the comments section.

