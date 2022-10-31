"It's going to be rotten" - WWE legend previews Braun Strowman vs. Omos at Crown Jewel

WWE legend Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout between Braun Strowman and Omos at Crown Jewel.

The two giants will clash at the premium live event on November 5th. Braun Strowman recently returned to WWE and has been dominant thus far. The Nigerian Giant confronted The Monster of All Monsters on an episode of SmackDown and towered over Strowman. Braun may be in for the toughest test of his career at Crown Jewel this Saturday.

Jim Cornette previewed the match on episode 455 of The Jim Cornette Experience. The legendary manager and promoter noted that Saudi Arabia is probably the best place to have this match.

"Saudi Arabia is probably the best place, no pun, no joke, and no sh**", said Cornette. "If you go back through wrestling history, a big show in a foreign, and I'm talking foreign to the United States, if you are in Saudi Arabia right now I'm sorry. But a big show in a foreign market, two giants, the people are just thrilled to see live wrestling and thrilled to see the stars in person." [09:37 - 10:05]

Cornette then added that Strowman and Omos should keep the match short at WWE Crown Jewel.

"They get two giants and it looks great on a poster, or whatever. It's going to be hopefully short, and not necessarily sweet. They'll be there for a good time but not for a long time. A domestic audience would sh** all over this because they see wrestling on a regular basis and it's going to be rotten. Because how can it not be?" [10:10 - 10:37]

MVP not happy with WWE's announcement of the match

MVP is currently aligned with Omos and was unhappy with how the company announced the match for Crown Jewel. WWE's official Twitter account tweeted "WHEN GIANTS RISE" to promote the match, a play on the words of Godsmack's "When Legends Rise" track that is the theme for the premium live event.

The 49-year-old took to Twitter to claim that it was false advertising because Omos is much taller than The Monster of All Monsters.

"This is FALSE ADVERTISING!!! Braun is MUCH shorter!", tweeted MVP

Braun Strowman is a former Universal Champion and it will be interesting to see if the 39-year-old goes after a major title in WWE again.

Who do you think will win at WWE Crown Jewel? Omos or Braun Strowman? Share your picks in the comments section below.

