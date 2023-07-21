This week's episode of WWE SmackDown vows to shape up the card for SummerSlam. One such huge announcement for the blue brand is the revelation of Asuka's opponents for WWE SummerSlam.

Asuka beat Bianca Belair at Night Of Champions to become the WWE RAW Women's Champion and was later handed the WWE Women's Championship when the company decided to discontinue the former title. Bianca Belair was furious and demanded a rematch but vowed to stay away from the in-ring ceremony of Asuka being handed the new Title on WWE SmackDown.

To the EST Of WWE's dismay, Charlotte Flair returned during the celebrations, staking a claim at the title, saying that the line begins from her. The Queen's instantaneous injection into the title picture angered Belair. Since then, Belair, Flair, and Asuka have been at each other's throats.

Now, WWE announced that SmackDown will entail the announcement of Asuka's opponent for SummerSlam. The WWE Universe has taken to Twitter to share their disappointment about the obvious answer they expect. Many fans believe that Asuka will defend her Women's Title in a Triple Threat Match at The Biggest Party of the Summer against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era @WWE @WWEAsuka @FS1 We all know its gonna be a Triple Threat.

Dynasty @dynasty158 did not see that coming @WWE @WWEAsuka @FS1 no way a triple threatdid not see that coming

Ben Brown @benbrown6669 @WWE @WWEAsuka @FS1 It's going to be two of the non-deserving people

_NCLGN @NC_LGN @WWE @WWEAsuka @FS1 Opponent(s).



Get it right. We know the low down

What happened when Asuka defended her Title on WWE SmackDown?

Since becoming the Women's Champion, Asuka has defended the Championship on two episodes of WWE SmackDown. Last week she defended the title against Bianca Belair and the week before that, she defended it against Charlotte Flair.

During Asuka's bout with Belair on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Charlotte Flair were present among the fans. Towards the end of the match, things got chaotic as all five Superstars were around the ring. The referee was forced to disqualify Asuka when Flair accidentally hit Belair.

The night may have ended with Iyo Sky cashing in her MITB briefcase for Asuka's title had the Empress of Tomorrow not hit Bayley with the blue mist and escaped in the process.

