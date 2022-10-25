"It's not gonna do anything besides make me feel bad" - Former WWE Champion opens up on his loss to Brock Lesnar

While Brock Lesnar has dethroned many champions during his post-2012 run in WWE, he has rarely ever faced an opponent only once. One of those opponents happens to be Kofi Kingston, who never got his rematch against Lesnar after dropping the title to him.

Kingston's WWE Championship loss was as iconic and memorable as his win at WrestleMania 35. Having made it almost six months with the title, Kingston faced Brock Lesnar, who ran through the defending champion in only eight seconds. Kofi never got a rematch against Lesnar and this has upset many fans over the years.

In an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Kofi Kingston shared his thoughts on not getting a rematch. Kingston has a more positive approach to seeing things:

"I have no idea [why the rematch didn't happen]," said Kofi. "I don't really dwell on the why. There's a lot of things in the industry that you look at sometimes and you're like woah why did that happen and you just move on and the wheel keeps on turning. For me to dwell on what happened in that match with Brock Lesnar doesn't serve me any purpose. It's not gonna change what happened, it's not going to really do anything besides make me feel bad. I'm not gonna let it do that. I have a lot more career left to handle." [15:08 - 15:41]

Check out the full interview in the video below:

Kofi Kingston reflects on his run as the WWE Champion

While many might remember Kofi's WWE Championship reign by how it began or how it ended, the New Day member himself is grateful for the time he had as champion.

"This is such a rare and unique opportunity to be on this roster as far as my run being WWE Champion, I got to go six months almost to the day. So that is a very very long reign, and I think if you look back at how many of the past or current champions have had a reign of six months or more - it's Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns and myself. You can't be mad at that." [15:47 - 16:19]

Only time will tell if Kofi gets another shot at the WWE Championship anytime soon.

