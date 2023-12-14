"It's gonna be the biggest ever" - Former WWE employee makes a bold prediction for CM Punk's in-ring return

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about CM Punk's first televised match for the company.

This week on RAW, The Best in the World signed the contract to be an exclusive member of the red brand. He even had a confrontation with the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, sowing the seeds of what might be an electrifying feud in the leadup to WrestleMania. Punk also announced that he would enter the Royal Rumble.

This week on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran mentioned that WWE should hold off Punk's televised in-ring return until the Royal Rumble. He felt that the company was doing well in terms of ratings, and there was no need to rush the Best in the World back into the ring.

"Don't think he should. They're not hurting for ratings. They don't need desperate ploys. So, you wanna see CM Punk, watch the Royal Rumble. It's gonna be the biggest ever." [From 2:47 - 3:02]

CM Punk is scheduled to compete against Dominik Mysterio

Earlier this week, Madison Square Garden announced that CM Punk will be returning to in-ring action in the world's most famous arena during WWE's Holiday Tour. However, the match will not be aired on TV.

Punk's first opponent will be none other than Judgment Day member "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. This was after Punk encountered the faction backstage on RAW this week. This will be the 45-year-old's first match for the company in nearly a decade.

It will be interesting to see how The Best in the World fares against Dominik Mysterio in singles contest.

