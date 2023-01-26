"It's gonna be a kick-a** fight" - Rising WWE Superstar hypes upcoming Bray Wyatt match

Last year, Bray Wyatt made his way back to WWE under Triple H's regime after being absent from the world of professional wrestling for over a year. SmackDown star LA Knight recently hyped up his upcoming Pitch Black match with the Eater of the Worlds ahead of Royal Rumble.

A few months ago, LA Knight remerged on the blue brand after ending his alliance with Mace and Mansoor of the Maximum Male Models and ditched the Max Dupri gimmick.

Knight's first major feud on the blue brand was none other than the returning Bray Wyatt. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the rising star hyped up his upcoming Pitch Black match with Wyatt and explained what could possibly happen in the match. Check it out:

“The guy plays with puppets, is that a scary thing? It’s not a puppet room match, it's in the dark. If there's one thing that doesn't bother me, it's the dark. And so you're looking at what's in store for this? I don't think he knows what's in store. I don't know, I don’t think anybody really knows entirely what's in store for this. I think at some point it's going to be, at least I'm going in with the mindset it's gonna be a kick a** fight. And whether that means the lights are completely out, whether it's broad daylight, whatever it is."

It will be interesting to see who walks out of the event with a win in the first-time-ever Pitch Black match.

LA Knight says people will remember him over Bray Wyatt after Royal Rumble 2023

LA Knight has been the talk of the town for the past couple of months after ditching his previous gimmick and feuding with Bray Wyatt. The two superstars are hell-bent on proving themselves.

Knight and Wyatt will be in their first-ever Pitch Black match, and fans are intrigued by their showdown. Speaking in the same interview, the 40-year-old superstar said fans would remember him over Wyatt after the match at the event:

"And I ain't talking physically, we're talking figuratively in the sense that I'm gonna be to a level that if he's gonna walk into my arena, I'm gonna make sure I'm the one that people remember."

WYATT 6 @Windham6

#SuckItLAKnight This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. #SuckItLAKnight https://t.co/nQHYWNq7CL

Last Monday, Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker confronted LA Knight, who eventually got hit with Sister Abigal to end the segment.

Do you think LA Knight will beat Bray Wyatt in his first match since his return? Sound off in the comment section below.

