"It’s gonna steal the show" - Rhea Ripley believes she will main event WrestleMania alongside top WWE star

Rhea Ripley believes that a match between her and Bianca Belair will headline WrestleMania one day.

The two stars were scheduled to collide for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank last year, but the bout was nixed after The Eradicator sustained an injury. She was out of action for several months, although she still made appearances as part of The Judgment Day.

On Monday Night RAW this week, The EST of WWE was confronted by the new SmackDown Women's Champion, and they teased a future match against each other.

During a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Rhea Ripley stated that she and Bianca Belair will main-event WrestleMania one day and steal the whole show.

"With Bianca [Belair], coming up in NXT with her, I also know her extremely well and I know that she’s gonna be in this business for a very long time so our time is gonna come when we’re gonna get to step in the ring again and go face-to-face. Whether that’s WrestleMania 40, WrestleMania 41, WrestleMania 42, I don’t know when that’s gonna happen but it’s gonna be a WrestleMania match and it’s gonna steal the show and it will be the main event of one of the nights of WrestleMania. We’ll see when it happens," said Ripley. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are both history-makers in WWE

Bianca Belair has accomplished a lot in WWE despite being on the main roster for only a few years. She and Rhea Ripley were the final two competitors in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match, which was won by The EST of WWE. At WrestleMania 35, Belair won the RAW Women's Title, while The Eradicator won the SmackDown Women's Title.

They both left WrestleMania 39 as champions this year. Bianca made history by becoming the first black superstar to hold a singles title for a year. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley became the first person to win a world title in four brands - RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK. A match between them would undoubtedly be interesting to watch.

Who do you think would win a match between Rhea and Bianca? Sound off in the comments below!

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes