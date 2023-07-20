"It's gonna be war" - 42-year-old former champion issues grave warning to Ronda Rousey on WWE show

WWE star Ronda Rousey recently lost her Women's Tag Team Championship after her long-time friend, Shayna Baszler, betrayed her. Amid their heated feud, Baszler has sent a stern warning to Rousey.

The two stars had a fallout when Baszler shockingly turned her back on The Rowdy One at Money in the Bank 2023. In the weeks following the event, the 43-year-old has looked to assault Rousey multiple times.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Baszler made it clear that she was the most dangerous opponent Ronda Rousey has ever faced. The Queen of Spades mentioned that fans were interested in this rivalry because of her credibility as a performer.

"I think the difference between me and Ronda is that when I catch her in my Kirifuda, there's no more talking. She can tear all my limbs off, I still got a piece to say. The talking ends, and I'm the first person, we can look back, when you think about all the rivalries that Ronda's had, I'm the first person that people are like, 'Oh, this might finally be someone that can shut Ronda up.'"

Baszler claimed to know Rousey better than anyone and suggested she would be ready for any offense The Rowdy One has to offer.

"No one that she's ever fought in MMA or wrestling or otherwise knows [her] inside and out of that ring like I do. So, it's gonna be war. She's one of the best for a reason, she's not lying about that." [51:39 - 52:28]

Ronda Rousey confronted Shayna Baszler on Monday Night RAW

Shayna Baszler made quick work of Nikki Cross in a singles match on Monday. After the bout, Rousey showed up and claimed that she never had it easy in WWE. The UFC Hall of Famer even said that Baszler was just a knockoff version of her.

The Queen of Spades wanted to fight then and there, but Ronda Rousey recommended a showdown at SummerSlam 2023. The Rowdy One claimed she would have a match with Baszler and give her a moment of fame at the grand event.

The match hasn't been made official, but it will be interesting to see how the storyline develops heading into The Biggest Event of the Summer.

