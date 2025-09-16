  • home icon
  "It's not goodbye. It's see ya later.💔" - WWE official sends a heartbreaking message

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 16, 2025 01:34 GMT
She sent a message during RAW (Credit: WWE.com)
A WWE official has sent a heartbreaking message during RAW. She took to social media to share what had happened.

Referee Daphanie LaShaunn, who is a beloved official among fans, took to X earlier to send a heartbreaking message. The referee lost her grandmother and shared the news, saying that it was not goodbye and that she would see her later, in a very personal message.

Fans saw the message and sent her wishes, thinking that she meant that she was leaving wrestling.

"It’s not goodbye. It’s see ya later.💔," she wrote.
When fans seemed to think that she was talking about leaving wrestling, she sent out a clarification post as well, letting everyone know that she had lost her grandmother. She added that not everything was about wrestling.

"Bro I lost my grandma not everything is about wrestling good God!"
Official Daphanie LaShaunn has been a huge presence in WWE

LaShaunn started as Aja Smith when she first took part in a tryout in 2019 at the Performance Center. She signed with the company on February 5, 2020, and went on to become a referee on NXT.

The star then became the first-ever black female referee to officiate a match at WrestleMania. She was part of the WrestleMania 38 officiating team and became the first-ever two women to officiate two back-to-back matches on WWE's Greatest Stage of them all.

The star is also a former champion. In 2022, at a live event in Vancouver, the referee pinned Nikki Cross, who at the time was known as Nikki A.S.H., to win the 24/7 Championship. She even went on to defend the title against Shawn Bennett, kicking out, but unfortunately, she lost the title to Dana Brooke that same night.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn and her family.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
