"It's gotta be a rib" - Wrestling legend feels Braun Strowman is being made to look stupid by WWE

WWE star Braun Strowman recently returned to the company. He showed up on Night Two of the recently concluded Draft, after a long hiatus due to injury, to help Jey Uso.

The Monster of All Monsters helped "Main Event" Jey Uso fight off an attack by Logan Paul and The Judgment Day. This sowed the seeds for his rivalry with the heel faction.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan noted that WWE must be ribbing Strowman. He claimed it was hilarious to see the behemoth running around the ring almost every week on RAW.

"I have to throw this out here. This now has to be a rib. There is no way he does this on his own. They literally have Braun Strowman running around the ring every match. It's gotta be a rib. He looks like, have you ever seen those powerwalk jobbers? He's doing that running. It's hilarious. If you guys haven't seen it, check it out." [6:22 - 6:50]

Braun Strowman had a match on WWE RAW last week

Last week on RAW, The Monster of All Monsters had his first match since returning to WWE. He faced JD McDonagh in singles combat.

During the match, Strowman dismantled The Judgment Day member, throwing him around like a rag doll. McDonagh tried to put on a comeback by chopping his opponent but one chop from Braun flattened him.

As the punishment continued, Finn Balor and Carlito tried to interfere and tilt the odds in favor of McDonagh. However, Strowman fought off their attempts and then hit a devastating Tilt-a-whirl Powerslam on JD for the win.

In the aftermath of the encounter, McDonagh tried to attack his assailant with a steel chair. This enraged Strowman even more as he unleashed a brutal onslaught forcing McDonagh, Balor, and Carlito to run away from the ring.

