"It’s about to happen"- Former WWE Champion wants to face Brock Lesnar in an extreme stipulation match

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley would love to stand across the ring from Brock Lesnar one more time.

The duo have faced off on a couple of occasions in the past and are currently tied with one win each. Their last encounter was at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where the Beast Incarnate won the match but was attacked by Lashley after the bell. Lesnar has been away from WWE programming ever since.

During a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, the All Mighty expressed his desire to lock horns with Brock Lesnar once again:

"There hasn’t been too much interaction between the two of us. We’ve had a few matches, a few interactions that have happened on-screen, but outside of that, Brock’s kind of a guy that kind of keeps it to himself. So there hasn’t really been anything back with Brock. I don’t think anybody really had anything backstage with Brock. But I look forward to the matchup with him."

Lashley added that both he and Lesnar are fierce fighters and their next encounter could be a recipe for an extreme match.

"I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself. I like to fight. Brock likes to fight. There’s a lot of similarities between the two of us, so I think that-that next matchup is what everybody wants to see will be No Holds Barred. It’s probably gonna come to a point where we’re gonna get locked in a cage or an Extreme Rules match or something like that. But it’s about to happen."

Could Brock Lesnar return on WWE RAW XXX to settle the score with Bobby Lashley?

Brock Lesnar clearly has some unfinished business with Bobby Lashley after the former Universal Champion was laid out by the All Mighty after their last bout.

The Beast Incarnate has proven in the past that he's not one to trifle with. Lesnar cost Bobby Lashley the United States Championship last time and could do it again on the upcoming 30th-anniversary edition of RAW.

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Especially on a night like



@_Theory1 @WWE Time to finally teach you a lesson, punk.Especially on a night like #WWERAW 30 where we celebrate the past, it’s about time you respect the people that blazed a path to get you here. Time to finally teach you a lesson, punk. Especially on a night like #WWERAW 30 where we celebrate the past, it’s about time you respect the people that blazed a path to get you here. @_Theory1 @WWE https://t.co/oDR1fVkfD5

The two-time WWE Champion will be in action on RAW is XXX against Austin Theory. Lashley earned the title shot after winning the six-man elimination match on the previous edition of the red brand.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will show up on RAW this Monday? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

