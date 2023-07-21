"It's hard for anybody else" - Wrestling legend discloses something Vince McMahon did that very few people can do in the world (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon made a big comeback in early 2023, using his shareholder position to insert himself back on the throne of WWE once again. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell gave his thoughts on something McMahon did that only a select few can do.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell and host Rick Ucchino spoke about Vince McMahon's position and comeback in WWE, as well as recapping Roman Reigns' Bloodline story.

Dutch Mantell told Rick Ucchino that Endeavor, the owners of WWE, made a wise choice with their purchase:

"Endeavor made a wise choice in taking that company [WWE] over and to see where it leads."

Mantell said that it's hard for anybody in McMahon's position to come back from the accusations made against him:

"I thought he [Vince McMahon] was... it's hard for anybody else – in corporate or business, to survive what Vince was accused of. And he was guilty of it. And he comes back and hell, he's stronger now than what he was. If he really wanted something to go his way, he could probably push his way in there." [From 08:32 to 09:37]

You can watch the full episode below:

Dutch Mantell thinks Vince McMahon was responsible for the Wall Street Journal reports exposing him

Although it might sound bizarre, Dutch Mantell thinks that McMahon may have stepped down and waited till WWE's value increased for the Endeavor purchase.

Later on the same episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell suggested that Vince McMahon was behind the Wall Street Journal reports exposing him:

"I think that [the Wall Street Journal report] was a set-up too. I think it was a set-up to get the ball rolling. I'm not saying he wasn't surprised, but the way it worked out was perfect for Vince. And finally, he stepped in after it ran its route. Everyone knows what Vince is like anyway. Nobody said 'I can't believe he did that' - he's Vince! I don't think it surprised anybody." [From 12:40 to 13:13]

Do you agree with Mantell? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

