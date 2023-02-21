"It's hard being injured by an an*s" - Four-time WWE Champion recalls Rey Mysterio breaking his nose and giving him concussion

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has opened up about the time he suffered a broken nose and concussion while competing against Rey Mysterio.

The Deadman suffered an orbital injury in 1995 at the hands of Viscera, aka Mabel. He even had to wear a protective mask during that time to prevent further damage.

While speaking on Hawk & Wolf, The Undertaker revealed that his injury worsened during a match against Rey Mysterio. The four-time WWE Champion added that he still feels the effects of the injury.

"Rey Mysterio, tiny guy, sweetheart of a guy, he ended up jumping off the top rope, and his a*s was supposed to hit me in the chest, but it hit me right in the face. It was a bony ass. Bony a*s, right on the bridge of my nose. He lands, I have all of his weight on my head, I hit the mat and blew out the other one. I broke my nose and I was concussed. It's hard being injured by an an*s. My nose was broke, I fixed my nose right there, I just squeezed my nose back," he said. "The second one, to this day and it's probably been 15 years, I still have double vision." (H/T Fightful)

Rey Mysterio has never defeated The Undertaker in WWE

Rey Mysterio is one of the most popular WWE stars of all time. The Master of 619 has numerous achievements inside the squared circle. However, he never managed to defeat The Undertaker in one-on-one action.

The duo has faced off on four occasions in the past, with The Deadman coming out on top every time. Their most notable bout was at Royal Rumble 2010, where they squared off for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Deadman is no longer an active wrestler after officially retiring in 2020. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 by Vince McMahon. Mysterio, meanwhile, is a prominent member of the SmackDown roster. The Luchador has been involved in a long feud with his son Dominik Mysterio, and the rivals could face off at WrestleMania 39.

